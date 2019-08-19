The Ladysmith Food Lion has officially launched its ‘Food Lion To-Go’ service, which lets shoppers order online and then pick up their groceries without getting out of their vehicle.
On hand for Monday's ceremony were Food Lion employees, Food Lion corporate staff, county government staff and Sheriff Tony Lippa.
The Food Lion To-Go operation has been underway as a soft opening for over a week, and has been very successful. Griffin estimated that the service represents 4 percent of store sales already with more growth anticipated.
Shoppers can order on line at shop.foodlion.com/, select their groceries, pay on line and drive up to the Food Lion To-Go delivery lanes located in the parking lot. The first order is free, but there is a $1.99 for a 2-hour pick-up window with purchase of $35 or more, and a $5.99 fee for a pick-up under $35.
Food Lions began adding online grocery pickup at its Virginia, North and South Caroline stores in June. The latest roll out of the service Monday also included its locations in Louisa, Locust Grove and Orange.