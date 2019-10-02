Do you manage people? Are you a business owner? A human resources professional?
Fredericksburg Regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will hold a mock trial Oct. 17 that deals with a contemporary employment law challenge facing leaders today: harassment and retaliation before they are involved as a real participant in workplace litigation.
It will be held from 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Germanna Community College’s Workforce Development and Technology Center, 10000 Germanna Point Road in Spotsylvania County.
Randy C. Sparks Jr. and Sharon Reyes, employment litigators at Kaufman & Canoles, P.C., will face off in the trial, representing their clients and examining their witnesses—that may include some members of the chapter’s board—in a saga filled with harassment, retaliation and a little fun.
Who will win? That will be up to the jury.
The meeting includes breakfast and costs $40 for SHRM members, $50 for nonmembers and $30 for students. To register, please email FRSHRM.Treasurer@gmail.com with your name and email address by Oct. 15. You will be sent an invoice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.