Fredericksburg Regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will hold a mock trial Oct. 17 that deals with a contemporary employment law challenge facing leaders today: harassment and retaliation before they are involved as a real participant in workplace litigation.

It will be held from 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Germanna Community College’s Workforce Development and Technology Center, 10000 Germanna Point Road in Spotsylvania County.

Randy C. Sparks Jr. and Sharon Reyes, employment litigators at Kaufman & Canoles, P.C., will face off in the trial, representing their clients and examining their witnesses—that may include some members of the chapter’s board—in a saga filled with harassment, retaliation and a little fun.

Who will win? That will be up to the jury.

The meeting includes breakfast and costs $40 for SHRM members, $50 for nonmembers and $30 for students. To register, please email FRSHRM.Treasurer@gmail.com with your name and email address by Oct. 15. You will be sent an invoice.

