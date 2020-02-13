Arlington-based cybersecurity engineering and consulting firm GRIMM will invest $435,000 to establish its headquarters at the Quantico Cyber Hub in Stafford County.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who made the announcement Thursday, said the expansion is expected to create 23 jobs.
GRIMM focuses on solving cybersecurity problems, and provides products and services for national defense and commercial service improvement.
“Strong cybersecurity defenses are increasingly important to the stability of our economy and our democracy,” Northam said in a news release. “Stafford County’s highly trained workforce and proximity to the nation’s capital make it attractive to growing technology businesses.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington to secure the project. GRIMM will create jobs through the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides companies with support for employee recruitment and training.
“Tech talent was a major driver in GRIMM’s decision to expand in Stafford County and build on its customer base in the fast-growing Fredericksburg region,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the news release.
Not only does Stafford have “an excellent cybersecurity workforce that enables firms like GRIMM to expand quickly,” according to John Holden, Stafford County Economic Development and Tourism Director, but its “regional training programs are focused on cyber and smart technology training, certification, and entrepreneurship development.”
GRIMM CEO Brian DeMuth added that the move will enable the company to expand its services to its customers in the Quantico area.
