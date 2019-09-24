A men’s apparel and bullet-resistant clothing company started by two University of Mary Washington graduates is moving its headquarters from downtown Fredericksburg into the former Forte Music building at 1691 Jefferson Davis Highway.
The new space is about twice the size of Aspetto’s current location at 619 Caroline St., and will allow the company to expand the government contracting side of its business, said Rob Davis, who co-owns it with Abbas Haider. He said that they will be able to more than double production, and have already hired another employee and are looking for one with IT expertise.
Aspetto makes bullet-resistant clothing in addition to high-end men’s suits, and was recently awarded a five-year, $9.9 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract for a ballistic plate carrier system by the Department of Homeland Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Aspetto is discounting its inventory of fine wool suits/blazers, high-end leather dress shoes, men’s accessories and other items through Oct. 30 at its current location.
Its custom men’s suits, suit and tuxedo rentals, and unisex alterations will be available by appointment only at the new location beginning Oct. 31. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 540/547-8487 or online at aspetto.com. Aspetto’s latest seasonal off-the-rack lines will continue to be available at gilt.com.
