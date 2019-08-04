Proximity, shared interests and a product kismet like that of chocolate and peanut butter put Abner B’s Ice Cream and Xquizit Coffee together in downtown Fredericksburg.
Ed Wright, who bought and this year painstakingly renovated the space at 821 Caroline St.—previously home to Wally’s ice cream—said he and the owners of Xquizit Guatemalan Specialty Coffee Roasters & Brewers found themselves selling side by side at the Spotsylvania Farmer’s Market.
At that point, Wright’s Abner Butterfield Ice Cream operation was scooping out of a food truck, while Xquizit owners Gustavo and Brianna Lopez sold at farmers markets and a shop at 814 Princess Anne St.
“We were both vendors out there in such close proximity at the market,” said Wright. “We started talking about how it might make sense to share a space. When the opportunity came to get this building, I asked if they’d like to be a part of this new shop.”
Brianna Lopez said it only took her a half second when first meeting Wright years ago to see their products blending. She said yes.
“I saw he had an ice cream truck and told Gus, oh babe, think about it, coffee with his ice cream in it and ice cream with our coffee in it. We tried both and they are so, so good.”
And yes, you can purchase Xquizit’s Guatemalan-sourced coffee with different flavors of Abner B’s ice cream in it—they use the term “creamachinos”—and there are nearly a dozen flavors of Abner B’s ice cream made with Xquizit coffee.
“We’ve done coffee chip, coffee caramel chip, coffee toffee, coffee cookies and cream, coffee fudge cookies and cream, coffee Irish cream, coffee raspberry coffee toffee and even a coffee with Reese’s Pieces, which I’m saving for fall,” he said. “It definitely makes the ice cream unique to be made with their freshly roasted coffee.”
And if you think some of those flavors are over the top, consider this: Abner B’s is quickly approaching the day when it will have offered 200 different flavors of ice cream.
That includes everything from children’s favorites such as rainbow vanilla with M&Ms, cake batter, cotton candy, and a host of other unique flavors such as banana pudding, lemon cookies and cream, chocolate peanut butter chip, red raspberry, chocolate peanut butter pie, mint stracciatella, molasses gingersnaps and even a wine ice cream made with Potomac Point Winery’s raspberry merlot.
Wright noted that not only did the Lopezes bring their business to the new shop, they both did some of the physical labor in what turned out to be a complete renovation of the first floor that now includes parlor and kitchen spaces.
“We had 15 weeks of renovation,” said Wright. Work started in February and the shop opened May 31. The renovation included new flooring, new walls, updated electrical and plumbing systems and all new lighting.
The Lopezes say they are happy with spaces that have been custom-built to serve their brewing, roasting and coffee-preparation needs.
Brianna noted that the connection she felt when she met, married and began working with husband Gustavo after finishing in the Peace Corps in Guatemala still exists today. It’s present in the pipeline they have for bringing coffee beans from farms and people they know in her husband’s home country.
She said that although the couple originally hoped to drive down and get the sacks of coffee beans themselves, it’s against regulations to do it that way.
Instead, they have hundreds of sacks of coffee beans sent to a friend with an import permit in New York, where they drive up to get them.
“Having this coffee shop and using the beans which people we know produce allows us to maintain that link, that connection with the coffee trade that’s such a part of Guatemalan culture,” she said.
She noted that she and her husband try hard to use all the coffee beans they import.
That means that in addition to selling every sort of coffee beverage and combination there is—from black to cold brew to honeyed or spiced lattes, cappuccinos, epressos, macchiatos and drinks made with Abner B’s ice cream—they also produce and sell a coffee soap, a coffee meat rub made with a world of spices and even a body scrub that includes oils and recycled coffee grounds.
As Wright has done with his ice cream, the coffee shop owners have worked with other downtown businesses on joint products.
“We have had beers brewed with our coffee at Spencer Devon: a coffee cream ale and a coffee stout,” she said.
Wright said that one way he tried to have his new shop blend in came in shortening the name of the shop from “Abner Butterfield Ice Cream Company” to simply “Abner B’s.”
“I did that to fit more closely with other shops here downtown,” many of whom use single words or names that are possessive. “It changed it to make it simpler and to roll off the tongue a little more smoothly. We both also redid our logos to make it obvious what we were doing.”
Wright said that having the shop has allowed the company to produce more ice cream than in previous years, but it will still use the truck for 60 or so events this year. Many of them are corporate or special events.
And while he gets asked a lot about his many flavors of ice cream—some of which he does to satisfy customer requests—he says it’s hard to pick a favorite.
Some days, he’s in a fruity mood, and will go for red raspberry or mango. Other days bring yearnings for chocolatey flavors such as mocha toffee crunch, while still others take him down a minty path.
“I get tired after making it sometimes, but so far, I haven’t gotten tired of eating it,” said the man who once was a student in the “Ice Cream Short Course” classes at Penn State, but is now an instructor there each year.
For information on hours, flavors and more, go online to abnerb.com, for the coffee side, check out the Facebook page for Xquizit Guatemalan Specialty Coffee Roasters & Brewers.