AT&T Mobility and made-to-order sandwich shop Patriot Subs will open soon on the ground floor of the Eagle Landing section of the residential and retail mixed-use Eagle Village development in Fredericksburg.
Patriot Subs has leased the 1,500 square-foot space that had housed Quiznos and plans to open in September. AT&T Mobility will move into the 3,400-square-foot front-corner space previously occupied by Pancho Villa. It is slated to open early next year.
“We have long sought a cellular provider to service our customers and having a fresh, new concept like Patriot Subs will be an excellent addition to our food and beverage offerings,” Jeff Rountree, CEO of the UMW Foundation and president of Eagle Property Holdings, LLC, said in a news release.
—Staff report