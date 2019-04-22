Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s ninth largest cable operator, just announced it can provide hosted voice solutions for businesses across its Virginia service area, which includes Bowling Green, Colonial Beach, King George and Westmoreland counties.
Hosted systems use smart software and cloud technology to deliver service. A hosted phone system lives in a data center and includes all of the necessary security, operations and maintenance expertise.
Businesses can access enterprise-grade phone service through the cloud using a standard business-class Internet connection. Atlantic Broadband owns, operates and proactively monitors its networks around the clock to ensure they operate securely and reliably.
To learn about Atlantic Broadband’s internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit atlanticbb.com/business.