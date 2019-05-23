Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth largest cable operator, is inviting residents and businesses in its service areas to create a short 30-60 second video showing how Gigabit internet transforms their world.
In Virginia, its service areas include Caroline, King George and Westmoreland counties.
Entries are being accepted through June 15. Submitted videos will be judged on originality, creativity and production value. The winner will receive an Apple iPad and six months of Gigabit internet free, valued at more than $1,000. Atlantic Broadband will also showcase the winning entry on its social media sites.
Atlantic Broadband, one of the first providers in the nation to launch Gigabit internet, last month announced that it would be expanding its deployment of Gigabit internet for homes and businesses to 90 percent of its footprint in eleven states, including Virginia.
“Gigabit internet changes everything” said Heather McCallion, vice president of Product and Programming for Atlantic Broadband, in a news release.
For contest details, see Atlantic Broadband’s Facebook page.