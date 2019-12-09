Atlantic Union Bank

The building at 109 Courthouse Lane will become Bowling Green’s Economic Development Office.

Atlantic Union Bank is donating a vacant, 480- square-foot building at 109 Courthouse Lane to the Town of Bowling Green to use for its new Economic Development Office.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the building, which is in the town’s Historic District, 3 p.m. Tuesday. It will officially commemorate Atlantic Union Bank’s donation, and a plaque will be placed on the building’s exterior.

“Atlantic Union Bank is grateful for this unique opportunity to give back to the Town of Bowling Green and Caroline County where the bank was founded in 1902,” said John C. Asbury, president and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., in a news release. “Since we acquired this property in the 1990s, the bank has continued the building’s long history of serving the community over the years including supporting efforts to promote tourism, economic development, and local history in the community.”

The little white house has changed many hands and had various usages since it was built in 1875. From housing local attorneys, serving as the home of The Caroline Progress, accommodating the town’s Visitors Center and creating a museum of local history, it has played a significant role in the Bowling Green community.

“Donating the property for office space reiterates the momentum of economic growth in Bowling Green and also serves as a generous act toward sustaining the longtime community relationship between the Town of Bowling Green and the original home of Atlantic Union Bank’s inception under Union Bank & Trust,” said Jo-Elsa Jordan, Bowling Green’s Events & Economic Development Coordinator, in the news release. “As business builds and population increases, we believe that providing staff with resources to succeed is a win–win for the town and the bank.”

Headquartered in Richmond, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, which has 149 branches and about 170 ATMs throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina.

