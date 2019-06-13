Atlantic Union Bank now offers free unlimited Identity Theft Resolution Services to personal checking customers.
Customers with free checking accounts and a direct deposit of $500 or more per month or any other personal checking account will automatically be eligible for this new service.
Identity theft is one of the most common outcomes of data breaches, with 10 percent of Americans reporting they have been victims of identity theft. In 2017 alone, the Identity Theft Resource Center found there were more than 1,500 data breaches exposing nearly 179 million records.
“Customers have shared one of their biggest concerns is bank account fraud,” said Maria P. Tedesco, president of Atlantic Union Bank.
Atlantic Union Bank’s Identity Theft Resolution is provided through Cyber Scout, an identity and data breach service.