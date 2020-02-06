By STAFF REPORT
Lee–Curtis Freeman Graves & Hall has merged with Bankers Insurance LLC, resulting in one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Virginia.
The merger provides the Fredericksburg area with more insurance company choices, broader products and services, plus the buying power of a large agency, according to David McCaleb, vice president of marketing.
Bankers Insurance was formed by an association of community banks in 1999, but can trace the roots of its founding agencies all the way back to 1896. Prior to the merger, it was Virginia’s second largest privately-owned independent insurance agency, and has offices throughout Virginia and North Carolina.
Lee–Curtis, which traces its roots to 1869, will remain at its office at 2105 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.