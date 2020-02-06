Lee-Curtis Insurance

Lee–Curtis Freeman Graves & Hall, which merged with Bankers Insurance, will remain at its Fredericksburg location.

By STAFF REPORT

Lee–Curtis Freeman Graves & Hall has merged with Bankers Insurance LLC, resulting in one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Virginia.

The merger provides the Fredericksburg area with more insurance company choices, broader products and services, plus the buying power of a large agency, according to David McCaleb, vice president of marketing.

Bankers Insurance was formed by an association of community banks in 1999, but can trace the roots of its founding agencies all the way back to 1896. Prior to the merger, it was Virginia’s second largest privately-owned independent insurance agency, and has offices throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Lee–Curtis, which traces its roots to 1869, will remain at its office at 2105 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments