Barnes & Noble has been awarded a contract to take over operation of the University of Mary Washington’s bookstore.
The bookstore will close after regular operating hours June 27 and reopen July 8 as the Barnes & Noble/University of Mary Washington Bookstore. A grand opening celebration is planned for late September or early October.
“Last year, UMW made the business decision to follow the lead of other institutions of higher education and to solicit proposals from established and qualified firms to operate the University’s Bookstore. Barnes & Noble Education rose to the top as a result of the competitive process,” said Marty Morrison, UMW director of news and information.
“Barnes & Noble will continue to focus on UMW’s priorities around student success: competitively priced course materials with scalable and various delivery options, exceptional service to the community, and commitments of support that include course material scholarships for students and financial contributions for student activities. The agreement also brings expanded marketing and public relations opportunities and a financial return to the university,” she added.
The chain preferred to hire existing staff, and current employees who wish to stay will become Barnes & Noble employees.
—Cathy Jett