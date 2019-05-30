The Bavarian Chef Fredericksburg has new owners and will be renamed The Alpine Chef.
New owners Jannec Hornig and his wife Katherine Hornig will be familiar faces to regulars. He’s been the chef and she’s run the restaurant since 2014.
Jerome and Christine Thalwitz, who opened the location at the Fredericksburg train station in 2010, decided to sell the business because they’ve gotten busy with catering at their original location in Madison and their food truck, and don’t have as much time to devote to the one here.
“We love Fredericksburg. We love the area,” Jerome Thalwitz said. “Katherine and Jannec live in Fredericksburg. I felt like it was better for The Bavarian Chef itself to be represented by someone who is there all the time. It was just a natural progression for them.”
He said that the sale price for the business is private.
Jannec Hornig said that he and his wife have been in the industry for about 30 years and felt that it was time to own their own establishment. They expect the transition from The Bavarian Chef Fredericksburg to The Alpine Chef to be completed Saturday, June 1.
“The menu is not really changing a whole lot, just a few things because it’s been so successful for so long,” he said.
The Hornigs chose the new name because the Alpine region includes Austria, France and Germany as well as Bavaria.
“It doesn’t limit us as much,” Jannec Hornig said. “We already have some of those dishes on the menu; they’re just not identified as that. There’s always room for adding stuff.”
The Thalwitz family has owned and operated The Bavarian Chef in Madison since its opening in 1974. They’ll continue operating it and their food truck. All gift cards previously sold at The Bavarian Chef will be honored and existing restaurant reservations will carry over when it becomes The Alpine Chef.