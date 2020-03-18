The Better Business Bureau has received numerous reports from consumers about scams and price gouging involving high-demand items, such as hand sanitizers, tissues, face masks and toilet paper, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also hearing about fake cures for the this new strain of the coronavirus.
States’ attorney generals have laws available that provide guidelines as to what’s considered to be price gouging by sellers during and immediately after declared emergencies. It’s now appearing that the state attorneys general offices may need to activate those price-gouging laws, the BBB said in a news release.
Price gouging is a term referring to when a seller spikes the prices of goods, services or commodities to a level higher than is considered reasonable or fair, and “the price is considered exploitative to an unethical extent”—such as charging $25 for a $3 bottle of hand sanitizer.
The BBB is warning businesses to avoid the temptation to unfairly raise prices during a natural or man-made disaster such as a storm or a pandemic.
Anyone who suspects price gouging during a declared state of emergency should report it to both their state attorney general’s office and to the Better Business Bureau by filing a complaint. When reporting a price-gouging complaint, the BBB recommends gathering as much info as you can and following these three tips:
Be as specific about the transaction as possible, including the name and address of the business, names of any employees involved, and information detailing the spike in pricing.
Gather together documentation supporting the price gouging (receipts, photos of products and their advertised pricing, invoices, etc.)
Compare pricing of similar products with other sellers in the area as well as prices online. It’s important to note similarities and differences between brands, size/quantity, manufacturers, model numbers, and prices.
Here are some additional resources from your BBB: BBB.org/coronavirus
- More information on coronavirus
- Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker
