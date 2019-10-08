Stafford County's 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. won a bronze medal in the world’s largest commercial beer competition.
Its O’Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout earned the bronze in the classic Irish-style dry stout category during the Great American Beer Festival, which was held Oct. 3–5 in Denver, Colo.
The Brewers Association invites industry professionals from around the world to sit together in small groups at the festival and, without knowing the brand name, taste beers in each style category. The goal is for the panel of judges is to identify the three beers that best represent each style.
6 Bears & a Goat was the only Fredericksburg-area brewery and one of only 13 Virginia breweries to medal this year. The commonwealth is home to more than 200 licensed breweries.
O’Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout, which also won a bronze medal in the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship in July, is a flagship beer that is available year-round in the 6 Bears & a Goat brew house at 1140 International Parkway off U.S. 17 and in many area restaurants.
6 Bears & a Goat is a veteran-owned, independent craft brewery named after the mascots of the founders’ service branches. The brewery will celebrate the Navy's 244th birthday in unique style Saturday with the “Running of the Goats.” Five goats, one representing each branch of the armed services, will race on a specially designed course. Goats in need of a little encouragement will be herded by its "Bear" sheep dog. Admission is free.
