Stafford County’s 6 Bears & a Goat Brewing Co. won a silver medal in the 2020 Best of Craft Beer competition judged Feb. 7–9 in Bend, Ore.

The competition drew 2,200 entries in 95 beer categories from 375 breweries of all sizes across the world. A hundred certified judges awarded 285 medals.

6 Bears & a Goat was one of only four Virginia breweries to medal this year in the competition, and the only one to do so in the Fredericksburg area. It earned silver for its O’Dark Thirty Irish Extra Stout in the Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout category.

O’Dark Thirty is a flagship beer available year-round in the 6B&G brew house at 1140 International Parkway off U.S. 17 and in many area restaurants. In 2019, O’Dark Thirty won a bronze medal in the Great American Beer Festival competition, a bronze medal in the U.S Open Beer Championship, and a gold medal in the Army Beer Wars competition.

