Simply stroking the stem releases the scent, an aroma that is blissfully appealing.
Anita Barry demonstrated, gently massaging a handful of flower buds that erupted from one in a long row of bushy lavender plants. She raised her palms, breathing in deeply.
“When I’m out here harvesting, cutting these bunches with the blossoms right at nose-level, I think to myself, isn’t it wonderful, it’s me, doing this,” Barry said, smiling with satisfaction, and pausing for another whiff. “It’s a Zenlike thing to do.”
Graham, the Barrys’ cat, certainly appeared to agree, stretched luxuriously on a sunny bench surrounded by the violet-hued greenery.
In a field not far distant, the lilt of lively conversation could be heard as Paul, Anita’s husband and co-owner of The Bothy Farm in Amissville, discussed harvesting tactics with another guest.
The Barrys, now in their 27th year of marriage, started growing lavender in northern Culpeper County in 2015, soon after Paul retired from the FBI, where he worked with the director of national intelligence. This was Paul’s second retirement; he left the Air Force in 1992.
When they began their farming adventure, Anita was still working for the FBI as an intelligence analyst, but she has also since retired. Located at 1171 Nelson Lane in Amissville, they can be found online at bothyfarm.com and on Facebook under Lavender and Lace.
The Culpeper County couple, in the past four years, has sown nine different varieties of lavender—a total of 1,200 plants—in a succession of carefully cultivated fields, the first of which they named for the woman who introduced them to the idea of farming lavender.
“Our niece, Kristen, got us interested. She said, ‘Just come and see,’ ” Anita Barry said. “And she was right. After we saw three farms and what they were doing, we thought, maybe we can do this.”
Humans have been using lavender for more than 2,500 years, with applications related to its lovely aroma, and for medicinal and culinary purposes, too.
The Barrys harvest their plants for a number of products that they offer for sale in their farm’s Lavender & Lace gift shop, and also peddle at Culpeper’s Downtown Farmers Market every Saturday morning at the end of East Davis Street near the historic railroad depot.
“Many people don’t realize lavender is a natural bug repellant,” Barry said. “I boil it down and make a spray, and it’s just amazing. It’s not like DEET, not guaranteed 100 percent protection, but it really does repel them.”
Lavender oil has been used for centuries to fight insomnia, relax muscles, and calm nerves. A few drops can relieve burns, dermatitis or eczema.
“Lavender tea is delicious, promotes digestion, and helps you sleep better,” Barry said. “It’s just an all-around amazing plant.”
Even the Bible refers to lavender—using the name “spikenard.”
“Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odor of the ointment,” Christ’s disciple recorded in John 12.
June is when lavender blooms. The long stems are topped with bunches of purple flowers. At The Bothy Farm, the rows stretch into the distance, recalling the famous French fields of Provence.
“Most of the time, we harvest them before they actually bloom, to capture the greatest amount of oil,” Barry said. “But for weddings and events, you want the pretty purple flowers, so we have some of those, too.”
They’ve held a number of weddings on the property, and provided flowers for marriage ceremonies at other venues.
“When lavender’s blooming, it’s incredible,” Barry said. “You’ll see two dozen bees and butterflies on each plant, working away.”
The Barrys do everything by hand on their farm. Their produce is certified as naturally grown by CNG, a standards organization based in New York that sends representatives regularly to inspect the farm and keep its certification up to date.
Many groups have visited the farm, from Girl Scout troops to people participating in the annual Culpeper County Farm Tour.
“We were on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018,” Barry said. “We would be again this year, but we have a wedding happening the same weekend. So we’ll do it again next year.”
Groups can bring a picnic and feast at picnic tables on the property, arranged by appointment.
Inside the farm’s shop is an area for classwork, where Barry can help people learn how to make lavender lanterns, sachets, tea mixes or other items. There’s no admission fee to visit the farm, and tours are free. Through July, 13, people may visit Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Otherwise, visits may be arranged by appointment by calling 540-905-4749
“We’ve had Master Gardener groups come, and artists who set up and paint, photographers, two farm Extension groups have come, even yoga groups will come and do yoga here,” Barry said.
In addition to lavender products, the Barrys also sell handmade lace. Barry is internationally certified in lace tatting, a technique using knots and loops to create jewelry and edging that lends clothing, including ladies’ underwear a feminine touch.
“I mentor people who are interested in learning tatting,” Barry said. “I’m trying to bring the art back from extinction.”
She is the president of the Piedmont Lace Guild, which meets monthly in Remington. In August, the group will team up with the Museum of Culpeper History to present an exhibit there of their handmade creations, side by side with the museum’s collection of linens and lace from years past.
“We’re really enjoying this time of our lives,” Barry said of herself and her husband. “We invite others to come to the farm—or visit us at our booth at the Culpeper market—and enjoy it with us.”