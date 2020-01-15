Bed Bath & Beyond is closing one of its two locations in the Fredericksburg area.

The store in Stafford Marketplace will shutter this year, while the store at 3700 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County will remain open.

Spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said the company is "closing a limited number of stores that no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us, including our Stafford location."

The Union, N.J.-based company announced last year that it would close 40 underperforming stores in 2020. It is one of a number of retailers that have announced store closings this year. Pier 1, for example, is also closing its location in Stafford Marketplace, and Sears will close its location in Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

