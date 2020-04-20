The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia warns people to use extra caution in hiring someone to do work following a storm.
It notes that residents should be especially cautious when hiring a home improvement contractor “who shows up at your door, on a phone call or email right after a major weather event.”
A news release from the BBB notes that home improvement scams can start with a knock on your door.
“The contractor may offer a very low price or a short repair timeframe,” the release notes. “One common hook is when the scammer claims to be working in your neighborhood on another project and has some leftover construction material.”
The agency warns that once started, the contractor may find “issues” that significantly raises the cost of repair. If you object, they threaten to walk away and leave a half-finished job. Or they may accept your up-front deposit and then never return to do the job. Following a natural disaster, scammers will often persuade homeowners to sign over their entire insurance reimbursement.
The BBB warns consumers to say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, and high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and no personal referrals that the homeowner can first check out. It notes that not all “storm chasers” are con artists, but enough are that people should be cautious any time a home contractor contacts you unsolicited.
—Staff report
