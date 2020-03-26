Big Lots will open a new store this fall in The Shops at England Run on U.S. 17 in Stafford County.
“This is a growing neighborhood with tremendous opportunity for retailers to capitalize on a built-in customer base of residents and commuters in the region,” said KLNB principal Ernie Hueter, who represented the landlord MTH Management.
The Shops at England Run shopping center includes Goodwill, PNC, H&R Block, Taco Bell, Pancho Villa Mexican Restaurant and the Skrimp Shack.
—Staff report
