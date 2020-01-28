Fortune 500 company Booz Allen Hamilton is expanding its Dahlgren office to take on additional capabilities for a broader range of clients.

It will increase from 10,602 square feet to 14,506 square feet, and have a workspace capacity for 189 employees, up from 68.

The firm has supported the tenant commands at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren since the 1990s. In September 2009, Booz Allen opened its first office in the area and has continued to grow ever since. This is the third expansion of the company’s Dahlgren office and the second in two years.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments