Fortune 500 company Booz Allen Hamilton is expanding its Dahlgren office to take on additional capabilities for a broader range of clients.
It will increase from 10,602 square feet to 14,506 square feet, and have a workspace capacity for 189 employees, up from 68.
The firm has supported the tenant commands at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren since the 1990s. In September 2009, Booz Allen opened its first office in the area and has continued to grow ever since. This is the third expansion of the company’s Dahlgren office and the second in two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.