The Pizza Hut in Bowling Green has closed after nearly 42 years.

The location, which first opened in 1977, shut its doors for the final time at the end of the day on Monday.

“We are proud to have been a part of the Bowling Green community as your Home Town Pizza Hut. It has been a great experience for us,” said Regional Vice President Tim Sparks. “But, over the last several years, our growth in sales has not kept pace with the growth in expenses.”

Pizza Hut announced in August that it planned to close nearly 500 underperforming dine-in restaurant locations over two years. The company is investing in the delivery side of its business and opening smaller restaurants.

