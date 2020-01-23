Bravo! Cucina Italiana, which opened nearly a decade ago in The Village at Towne Centre, will serve its last customers Friday, Jan. 24.

“After much consideration we have made the difficult decision to close our Bravo location at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre,” said spokesman Stephen Coe. “There were a number of factors that led to our decision and changes to the commercial area and the development in which we’re located were certainly among those factors.”

The restaurant’s closing follows on the heels of Sears’ decision to shutter its location in Spotsylvania Towne Centre early next month. It has been an anchor store since the mall opened in 1980.

Coe said all managers and team members at Bravo’s Spotsylvania location have been offered the opportunity to transfer to another location.

Bravo! is a division of FoodFirst Global Restaurants, and has locations in 21 states. The only other Bravo! in Virginia is in Virginia Beach.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

