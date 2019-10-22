The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists will host an Art-Business Conference Nov. 7–9 in Stafford County.
The conference will kick off with a Thriving Art Exchange featuring working artists and other industry stakeholders from noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Gari Melchers Home and Studio in Falmouth.
The exchange’s goal is to examine trends in the art industry and foment discussion and ideas to shape a flourishing local arts economy. Shem Cohen, president of Change Events Inc., will be the facilitator.
“We are especially looking forward to delivering this program and being part of building a sustainable ecosystem of artist-entrepreneurs,” Cohen said in a news release. “The arts contribute almost $17 billion to Virginia’s economy, over 3 percent of the state’s GDP, and employ over 76,000 people in almost 17,000 businesses.”
Programming for the following two days of the conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford Campus. It will include presentations and interactive sessions designed to educate and support artists in becoming self-sustaining entrepreneurs. Topics include setting a viable business objective and action plan, honing a brand story, understanding sales channels, and effective pricing, developing sales strategies, and building a dynamic peer network.
The program will be led by Elizabeth Hulings, the Clark Hulings Fund director and co-founder; Carolyn Edlund, the fund’s sales director and events manager; and Daniel DiGriz, its education director.
The event fee is $795, but CHF is offering an early-bird price of $295 until Oct. 30. Tickets and info are available at clarkhulingsfund.org/conference/register.
—Staff report
