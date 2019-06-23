Pat Holland has been named executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging in Stafford County. She started with the agency administering its indoor plumbing program in 1992. Since that time, she has managed many of the Agency’s program and represented the Agency locally and statewide. She is the 2016 recipient of the Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award given annually to an advocate of area senior citizens.

—Cathy Jett

