Dovetail Cultural Resource Group President Kerri S. Barile will be honored as one of Enterprising Women magazine’s 2020 Enterprising Women of the Year on March 18 at its 18th annual celebration and conference in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Barile was recognized based on the success and growth of Dovetail, her commitment to mentoring and supporting other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and her support of community service both in professional and personal capacities.
St. Francis Animal Hospital in Fredericksburg has achieved national accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association, the only organization that accredits veterinary hospitals. Only 15 percent of animal hospitals are accredited, according to the AAHA website. St. Francis will hold an open house April 25.
Gordmans will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. March 3 of its store in the former Peebles location at 16425 Merchants Lane in King George County.
