The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce promoted Kyle F. Allwine to Vice President of Membership and Government Affairs. He joined the Chamber’s staff in July 2017 as its Community Advancement Manager, and was named Director of Government Affairs in 2019. Allwine also serves as the program coordinator for Leadership Fredericksburg and is responsible for management of the Chamber’s marketing and events departments.

—Cathy Jett

