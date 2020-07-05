The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce promoted Kyle F. Allwine to Vice President of Membership and Government Affairs. He joined the Chamber’s staff in July 2017 as its Community Advancement Manager, and was named Director of Government Affairs in 2019. Allwine also serves as the program coordinator for Leadership Fredericksburg and is responsible for management of the Chamber’s marketing and events departments.
Business Notes
Tags
Cathy Jett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Runaway pigs wreak havoc on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania, Caroline
-
UPDATE: Spotsylvania man charged in double slaying
-
WATCH NOW: 911 call during protest reverberates in Fredericksburg
-
WATCH NOW: Hundreds attend Fredericksburg rally to support the police
-
WATCH NOW: Virginia laws taking effect Wednesday affect guns, voting, cellphones, gambling, statues and much more
Promotions
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.