Roger D. Richardson, a principal with Quinn Evans Architects, has been named 2019 Planner of the Year by the Virginia Chapter of the Association for Learning Environments. The award is the highest and most distinguished honor conferred by the chapter for educational facility planning excellence.
Richardson is overseeing several projects, including the design of the modernization of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County and the renewal of A.G. Wright Middle School and Garrisonville Elementary School in Stafford County.
Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg, a Spring Hills Memory Care Community, has received a 2019 Employee Approved Award from Lincoln, Neb.–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes only 20 independent living, assisted living, or skilled nursing organizations across the country for engaging and inspiring their employees. Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg is one of eight Poet’s Walk Memory Care communities and eight Spring Hills Assisted Living communities in the Spring Hills Senior Communities family.
Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2018 Employee Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work.