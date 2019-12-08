SimVentions Inc., a Stafford County-based defense contractor, has picked Joseph Caliri to assume the responsibilities of president from Larry Root, who is also the chief executive officer.
Roots will continue as CEO of SimVentions, which specializes in professional engineering services. Its clients include the Naval Surface Warfare Center and Naval Information Warfare Center commands and related technical communities.
“This promotion allows better-focused efforts on overall corporate growth and governance, as Caliri and Root can better focus on their respective responsibilities,” a company news release states.
Caliri has been with the firm for a decade, and served as chief operating officer for the past four years. SimVentions has promoted Megan Shepherd as Caliri’s successor as COO. She has served as its group vice president for cybersecurity and deputy COO for the last five years.
Joshua “Josh” Summits is the Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s new Business Development Officer. He spent the last 10 years working for the City of Johnstown, Pa., and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, Pa. His experiences there were focused on community and economic development, business expansion and attraction, as well as underwriting and business financing loan packages.
