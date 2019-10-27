The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association named Jim Stover of Fredericksburg as the best certificated flight instructor from the Eastern region at AOPA’s 2019 Flight Training Experience Awards ceremony in Englewood, Colo.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty, which is headquartered in Fredericksburg, was awarded the BGRS Platinum Award at a conference in Boston on October 19. The company, which has offices in Dumfries and Stafford County, was also recognized for achieving 100 percent client satisfaction over the past 12 months.
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries has hired Steve Cox as its president and CEO. He is currently senior vice president for communications and marketing operations at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and will assume his new post Nov. 18.
Fredericksburg Fire Department Chief Eddie Allen will retire March 27. He has served in the department for 45 years, including 16 as chief.
—Cathy Jett
