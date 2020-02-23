Hilldrup, headquartered in Stafford County, has become an official member of Harmony Relocation Network, a global network of committed and commonly branded global moving and relocation services companies.
Harmony Relocation Network integrates infrastructure, technology, compliance, quality and sustainability to produce consistently high-quality services for those relocating internationally.
Robert T. Billingsley, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual–Fredericksburg, has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, a global, independent association of more than 72,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories.
Billingsley has been associated with Northwestern Mutual since 2001. He is a multi-year qualifier and Life Member of the MDRT, as well as a 17-year recipient of the National Quality Award from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.
Whisky Magazine has named A. Smith Bowman’s John J. Bowman Single Barrel Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey as America’s Best Non-Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon at the 2020 American World Whiskies Awards ceremony in New York City.
The Spotsylvania County distillery was also named runner-up in the 2020 Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year category.Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
—Cathy Jett
