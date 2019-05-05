Andrea Lovelace, a sales associate at Weichert, Realtors‘ Fredericksburg office, has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation from the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors. It is the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation, and she had to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance named Denise Reynolds a Silver Agent during its annual sales conference at Hilton’s The Main Hotel, in Norfolk. She has worked for the bureau for 23 years, and is a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow. The award was given in recognition by her peers for outstanding sales and service to her members.
—Cathy Jett