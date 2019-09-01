Two Fredericksburg-area companies have been named to Qualifed Remodeler magazine’s Top 500 list of remodeling firms in the United States. Fletcher Construction in Stafford County was ranked 259th, and HIVEX Basement Finishing Co., formerly Dee Bee Home Improvements, in Spotsylvania County was ranked 312th. The magazine also recognized HIVEX in its Top 60 Satisfaction Report for their success in creating happy clients.
Ramon Minx of Fastsigns of Fredericksburg received a Silver Sales Award at the 2019 Fastsigns Outside Sales Summit in St. Louis, Mo. The award is presented to sales professionals who generated sales between $500,000 and $699,999 from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Minx is one of 32 to receive the award out of all sales professionals at Fastsigns’ more than 700 independently owned and operated centers in nine countries.
