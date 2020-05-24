The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division has awarded a task order to two companies to provide strategic counsel, planning, communication and public affairs support to the Command.

StraCon Services Group, LLC, an engineering consultant in St. Mary’s County, Md., and kglobal, a communications firm with offices in California and Washington state, will help inform, promote, and market the successes of NSWCDD Dahlgren and Dam Neck Activity, along with its 8,000-member workforce and local community leaders, elected officials, program executive offices, and other Navy and Department of Defense stakeholders who support its daily operation.

“Kglobal is dedicated to telling the Navy story through creative means while promoting the organizational mission of combat readiness,” said Mark Green, its CEO.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

