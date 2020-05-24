The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division has awarded a task order to two companies to provide strategic counsel, planning, communication and public affairs support to the Command.
StraCon Services Group, LLC, an engineering consultant in St. Mary’s County, Md., and kglobal, a communications firm with offices in California and Washington state, will help inform, promote, and market the successes of NSWCDD Dahlgren and Dam Neck Activity, along with its 8,000-member workforce and local community leaders, elected officials, program executive offices, and other Navy and Department of Defense stakeholders who support its daily operation.
“Kglobal is dedicated to telling the Navy story through creative means while promoting the organizational mission of combat readiness,” said Mark Green, its CEO.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.