Stafford County-based SimVentions, Inc. has named John Lysher as its Cybersecurity Group vice president. He succeeds Megan Shepherd, who was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer.
Lysher recently retired as the Senior Scientific Technical Manager for the Weapons Control & Integration Department, located at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division.
