Flair Communication, a full service digital marketing agency, has moved to 807 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg. After purchasing the property in November, owner Debby Girvan is in the final stages of renovation of the historic building for office use. She has applied for Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. to complete historic research on the property as part of its Marker Program. A ribbon cutting is planned for early summer.
FOCUS Group Solutions has moved into its new offices at 800 Corporate Drive, Suite 301, in Stafford County. The disabled women veteran-owned business was established in 2009. It provides professional counseling to veterans, military members, their families and the greater community who face challenges accessing immediate care. In addition, it offers mental health consultative services, serves as a placement for interns and residents, psychoeducational groups, workshops for Stafford County’s Foster Care Program, and marriage and family counseling.
Johnny Abbott, a driver for Stafford County-based Hilldrup, has been awarded United Van Lines’ Household Goods Van Operator of the Year Award for the east region. Abbott, who lives in Danville, has driven approximately 2.8 million miles in his 40 years in the industry. United Van Lines Chairman Barry Vaughn and President and CEO Marc Rogers presented the award to Abbott at the company’s recent conference in St. Louis.
Stewart E. Emenheiser, CFP, has joined Davenport & Company LLC’s Fredericksburg office as a First Vice President, Investments. He specializes in developing personalized strategies for families and business owners to help them to realize their financial goals and objectives. He previously spent 13 years as a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. He is Series 7, 63 and 66 registered, is licensed to sell long-term care, life and health insurance and holds a Certified Financial Advisor professional designation.
Basic Commerce and Industries, Inc. in Dahlgren has been awarded a five-year, $45 million Navy contract providing Senior Subject Matter Expertise engineering services and support to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. With an initial focus on navy ship combat systems engineering, BCI Dahlgren opened its office in 1995 and is currently staffed with about 100 employees and consultants.
—Cathy Jett