Davis Defense Group, Inc., which is based in Stafford County, has been awarded PMA-213 and PMA-271 task orders totaling $80.5 million under the Naval Air Systems Command Program Management Contractor Support Services Multiple Award Contact. Both Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee task orders have a one-year base period with four one-year option periods to provide support through 2025.
Abberly at Southpoint, an apartment community in Fredericksburg, received the Engaged Community Partner Award for its community service and philanthropic efforts in 2019 during the HHHunt Apartment Living awards ceremony last week. In addition, employee Brandy Purvis won a Collaborative Spirit Award. The awards program honors top employees and apartment communities in HHHunt’s portfolio, which includes over 8,600 apartment homes stretching from Maryland through South Carolina.
