Hilldrup Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Barry Dodson retired after a 44-year career with the Stafford County-based company.

He joined Hilldrup in 1975 after graduating from the University of Richmond, and was hired as an accountant. Before taking over as CFO, he held positions including operations manager, vice president of operations and executive vice president.

Wine Enthusiast magazine has named Barboursville Vineyards‘ Viognier Reserve 2017 as one of the 100 Best Wines of 2019, worldwide. The Orange County winery’s vintage was selected from among 24,000 wines tasted over the previous 12 months. The Viognier also won a Double-Gold Medal at the San Francisco Chronicle Competition, and the Atlantic Seaboard Competition’s Best in Class ranking from Canada to the Deep South.

—Cathy Jett

