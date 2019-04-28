W.W. “Monk” Sanford III has retired from P, Lancaster/Sunbelt Farm of the Year, and Agribusiness Environment awards. He has also served on multiple boards of directors, including the Maryland Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative, the Orange-Madison Cooperative, and the Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA).
WoodSpring Suites has opened one of its extended-stay locations at 1006 Corporate Dr. in Quantico. It is the second one in the Fredericksburg area. The other is at 1455 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg. Choice Hotels International, Inc. acquired WoodSpring Suites in 2018. There are around 240 WoodSpring Suites in 35 states.
Davenport and Company LLC is pleased to announce that Eden L. Coltrane has been promoted to Vice President, Client Services and John S. “Jack” Poland has been promoted to Associate Vice President, Investments.
Robert Chambers of Orange County, has been elected to the Farm Credit of the Virginias’ board of directors by its customer-owners. This role will allow Chambers to aid FCV in providing financing to rural, homeowners, farmers and landowners in 96 counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
He owns and operates Brooke Farms LLC in Orange County, where he raises 200 beef cows and 2,500 acres of grain and hay. He and his wife Missy also own and operate Liberty Equipment Repair Inc. and CCB Napa Auto and Truck Parts, both in Fredericksburg. In addition, he is a director of Fredericksburg Southern States Petroleum and the Orange Madison Cooperative.
GCubed Enterprises, Inc., a Stafford County government contractor, has been awarded a $1 million IT Support Services contract by the Center for Army Analysis, Army Modeling and Simulation Office. It’s the company’s third contract this year.
—Cathy Jett