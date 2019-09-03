Virginia Career Works will hold a business appreciation summit on information technology from 9–10:30 a.m., Oct. 3, at its Fredericksburg Center, 10304 Spotsylvania Ave., Suite 100.
Business leaders can share their perspectives on recruiting candidates for employment, the education and experience they require as well as labor market trends and the job outlook for the IT sector.
Light refreshments will be served.
To sign up, RSVP to Rebecca.mann@fredgoodwill.org.
—Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.