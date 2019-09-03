Virginia Career Works will hold a business appreciation summit on information technology from 9–10:30 a.m., Oct. 3, at its Fredericksburg Center, 10304 Spotsylvania Ave., Suite 100.

Business leaders can share their perspectives on recruiting candidates for employment, the education and experience they require as well as labor market trends and the job outlook for the IT sector.

Light refreshments will be served.

To sign up, RSVP to Rebecca.mann@fredgoodwill.org.

—Staff reports

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments