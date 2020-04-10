Stafford County Economic Development has pulled together the following list of information and financial resources for businesses impacted by COVID-19:
1. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply to the SBA EIDL and Paycheck Protection Program ASAP. We have complied a flyer on area banks participating in the PPP, available on the county department’s website, gostaffordva.com/coronavirus/.
2. Virginia Career Works–Bay Consortium Region Rapid Response COVID-19 Business Support Initiative and employer application and agreement.
3. Google's investment for small and midsize businesses: Google announced $340 million in ad credits to small and midsize businesses with active Google ad accounts as part of an $800 million Coronavirus response package.
4. Intuit QuickBooks’s Small Business Relief Initiative: Intuit QuickBooks announced an initiative with up to $1 million through a fund and employee-directed contributions to support small businesses across the country.
5. Virginia 30 Day Fund: Launched by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, and other Commonwealth business leaders, this initiative goal is to retain Virginia jobs while small businesses wait for federal funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.