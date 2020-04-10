Stafford County Economic Development has pulled together the following list of information and financial resources for businesses impacted by COVID-19:

1. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply to the SBA EIDL and Paycheck Protection Program ASAP. We have complied a flyer on area banks participating in the PPP, available on the county department’s website, gostaffordva.com/coronavirus/.

2. Virginia Career Works–Bay Consortium Region Rapid Response COVID-19 Business Support Initiative and employer application and agreement.

3. Google's investment for small and midsize businesses: Google announced $340 million in ad credits to small and midsize businesses with active Google ad accounts as part of an $800 million Coronavirus response package.

4. Intuit QuickBooks’s Small Business Relief Initiative: Intuit QuickBooks announced an initiative with up to $1 million through a fund and employee-directed contributions to support small businesses across the country.

5. Virginia 30 Day Fund: Launched by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, and other Commonwealth business leaders, this initiative goal is to retain Virginia jobs while small businesses wait for federal funding.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

