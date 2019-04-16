Fredericksburg-area Caliber Collision locations are taking part in the company’s eighth annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive through May 10 to help ensure kids without access to school lunches don’t go hungry.
All cash and food donations collected at 1315 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg and 675 Nelms Circle in Stafford County will be donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Calibur Collision holding food drive to help keep its shelves stocked during summer months when demand from children and their families is highest. Online cash donations can be made at FoodDriveDonations.com.
Caliber Collision locations across the country have committed to a goal of collecting 5 million meals nationwide. More than 85 food banks will benefit from the drive.
—Cathy Jett