A Stafford County RV sales and service business will move its sales division to a larger site in Spotsylvania County this summer.
Campers Inn RV of Fredericksburg plans to keep its service and parts departments at its 5.5-acre location at 1132 Jefferson Davis Highway after Campers Inn RV of Thornburg opens July 1 on 88 acres at 5807 Mallard Road.
“We’re just moving sales there to get our footprint in our market established,” said General Manager Bill Herring. He said that it will cater to customers from as far away as Richmond and Maryland.
Plans call for Campers Inn of Fredericksburg’s service and parts departments to move to the Thornburg location when it becomes a supercenter in one to two years. The Stafford location could be used as a small sales center if company owner Jeff Hirsch thinks there’s enough demand, Herring said.
Campers Inn RV traces its roots to a bad experience that Hirsch’s parents, Arthur and Frances Hirsch, had at an RV dealership in the mid-1960s. They decided that they could do a better job, and began selling tent trailers out of their front yard in Acton, Mass., in 1966. Today, their company has 26 locations in eight states, and is the largest family-operated RV dealership chain in the country.
Campers Inn RV’s locations in Stafford and Spotsylvania will be its only two in Virginia. The Thornburg location is expected to be one of its largest supercenters in the Mid-Atlantic region once it’s finished, Herring said. It will have some competition: Camping World of Fredericksburg, another area RV dealership, is also located in Thornburg.
RVs are becoming increasingly popular, mainly with Baby Boomers and Generation X, although Millennials are discovering RV camping. More than 40 million people in the United States now use recreational vehicles when they go camping, according to industry sources.
RV sales have grown steadily since 2010, and Herring said that the RV industry is predicting that 2019 is on pace to meet 2017’s “stellar” performance.
“We’re greatly anticipating huge success with the new location and all the added space,” Herring said. “We’re very excited.”