Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that British Columbia-based Teal–Jones Group is investing a total of $31.75 million to expand sawmill and dry kiln operations at two lumber mills that it acquired recently in Kinsale and Martinsville.
It will invest $10.75 million and create 59 new jobs at Potomac Supply, LLC, in Westmoreland County, and invest $21 million and create 67 new jobs at Pine Products Inc. in Henry County, according to a news release.
Virginia competed with Oklahoma and Washington for the projects, which will include new equipment and updates to the facilities. The company says it will source 100 percent of its net new timber purchases from the commonwealth, which over the next four years, is expected to top $100 million.
“This major investment by Teal–Jones Group in Virginia’s forestry industry is evidence of the world-class workforce, critical infrastructure, and abundant natural resources that make our commonwealth the best place for business,” Northam said in the release.
In operation since 1946, Teal–Jones Group is the largest privately held forest products company operating on the West Coast of Canada. The family-owned company, headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, operates eight mills in Canada, as well as mills in Antlers, Okla., and Suma, Wash.
“Teal–Jones Group’s decision to create a total of 126 new jobs and nearly triple its lumber production in two rural regions of the commonwealth is a tremendous win for Henry and Westmoreland Counties, Virginia’s forestry sector, and the industry employees and forestland owners,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
The Teal–Jones facilities in Virginia manufacture dimensional Southern yellow pine lumber. Most products are kiln-dried and sold to manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers, both domestic and international, for use in construction and project applications.
“With 62 percent of the commonwealth covered by forestland and two-thirds of that land privately owned, having a robust forest products industry in Virginia is crucial for strong rural economies and to incentivize landowners to actively manage their lands,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled with today’s announcement by Teal–Jones and look forward to a long partnership with them to support and grow Virginia forestry, which is the commonwealth’s third-largest private industry.”
Partnering with Westmoreland County and the Martinsville–Henry County Economic Development Corporation, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Port of Virginia to bring both projects to Virginia.
Northam approved grants of $125,000 each from the COF and the AFID Fund to assist Westmoreland County with the project. He also approved a $200,000 grant from the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, as well as a $200,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, to assist Henry County in securing the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.