Cardinal Testing Center in southern Stafford County recently expanded its testing services to include private proctoring for Seminole State College of Florida and Ohio State University students.
The two institutions offer online courses but require exams to be conducted in an authorized testing center with qualified proctors.
The process requires the student to have their institution contact the testing center manager at CTC. Once the institution and CTC complete the process for CTC to become a private proctoring site for them, a student can take their exams at CTC. The student is required to pay the proctoring fee in advance of their exam day.
