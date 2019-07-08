Cardinal Testing Center in Stafford County received a National College Testing Association Development Research grant for mobile testing center expansion.
CTC is a division of Cardinal Institute for Health Careers. The grant funding supports CTC’s efforts to conduct research to assess the need for mobile computer-based testing in the region.
“We see a need in our community. Having completed the [General Education Diploma Program, which prepares students and adult learners for success in the job market, college, and beyond, candidates then need to take the GED [General Education Diploma] exams, of which there are 4 separate tests. To accomplish that, teachers and/or administrative staff currently drive students to CTC and return to pick them up after,” said Linda Copeland, President and owner of Cardinal Institute for Health Careers.
“To overcome this barrier, we want to take the GED exams to them in their schools and other designated facilities,” she said. “Our goal is to provide the solution.”
–Cathy Jett