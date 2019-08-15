Care Advantage is holding a job fair from 2–6 p.m. Tuesday at its office at 10653 Spotsylvania Ave.
The company offers personal care services such as general hygiene and household help; skilled care services for seniors suffering from an illness, injury or disability; and part-time, full-time, permanent placement or temporary assistance staffing.
Care Advantage is headquartered in Richmond and has 17 locations throughout Virginia and one in North Carolina. All are holding job fairs Tuesday.
—Cathy Jett