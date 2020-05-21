Carter Bank & Trust is donating $70,000 to nine community food banks, including the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
The donation is being made to help fill a critical need for funding organizations in Virginia and North Carolina that are focused on food security in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At Carter Bank &Trust, we take great pride in caring for the customers and communities we serve. All of our communities have been severely impacted as a result of the COVID-19 virus and these donations are an example of us doing what we do best—caring,” said CEO Litz H. Van Dyke in a news release.
