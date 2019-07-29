CAVA, a Washington-based Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, will open Friday, Aug. 2, in the 3,756-square-foot, former bank building next to Regal Cinemas Fredericksburg 14 in Central Park.
It will offer a menu of customizable bowls, salads and pitas. Signature menu offerings include Crazy Feta, spicy lamb meatballs and tomato and cucumber salad.
The restaurant will feature 68 seats for dine-in guests, a patio area for outdoor dining as well as a designated pickup zone inside the restaurant for orders placed online and through the CAVA app. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
CAVA was founded by three first-generation Greek Americans who opened their first restaurant in Bethesda in 2011. Today, the chain includes more than 80 restaurants and a line of chef-crafted dips and spreads sold in Whole Foods Market locations and specialty grocery stores nationwide.
—Cathy Jett