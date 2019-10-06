Karen Medley knew General Motors was about to open its Delco Moraine Division in the old American Poclain plant in Spotsylvania County and told her sister to let her know if she spotted cars parked in its lot.
When her sister called to let her know she’d finally seen some there, Medley drove straight over to the building at 11032 Tidewater Trail, applied for a job and was interviewed.
“I was pretty confident when I walked out of there,” Medley said during a recent party to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the plant’s opening on Jan. 2, 1979.
She became the plant’s second hire, and the only woman among its first 11 employees. The GM plant would eventually have more than 325 employees before the company decided to shift production to Mexico and close what was by then known as the GM Powertrain Division a decade ago. Many of the employees who worked there have kept in touch over the years, and began asking on a group Facebook page about a reunion.
“We’re all getting older,” said Connie Corwin, who became the plant’s first female manager in 1999. “There were a lot of good memories. It made people stop and reflect and say this would be a good reason to get everyone together.”
Bruce Wheeler, who stayed on to manage the plant site for the RACER Trust after it closed, decided to form a committee to organize the gathering after attending several funerals for former coworkers. He and nine others, including Corwin, spent six months on the effort, which included putting together a commemorative book. They kicked off the anniversary celebration Sept. 20 with tours of the old plant, which is now home to idX Virginia.
That company designs and manufactures graphics, displays and furniture for such companies as Total Wine, TJX and Walmart, and created a welcome banner just for the GM group. Inside, about 50 people were given plastic safety glasses to don before the tours began.
It brought back memories of the days when that was one of the first things they had to do as soon as they walked inside the plant, where presses had once turned out GM’s torque-converter clutches, several people said. Some on the tour also noticed the cafeteria is still in the same place, although almost everything else is different. That didn’t stop people from reminiscing about their time there.
Rick Good recalled how he was working for a construction company when he got hired as a maintenance mechanic at the plant in November 1979. He spent 30 years there, and put in lots of overtime.
“There were a lot of good people there,” Good said. “That’s what I missed the most.”
Brenda Sullivan, who worked at the plant for 30 years, remembered how the plant even had an exercise room. She got to be in charge, and was picked to carry the Olympic torch in Washington on Dec. 12, 2002.
“We worked hard, but we were blessed,” she said. “When we heard of needy families, we helped out. It was sad when the plant closed.”
The following evening, around 130 former employees began arriving at Brock’s Riverside Grill in downtown Fredericksburg for cocktails, speeches and the anniversary banquet.
“It just brings joy to my heart to be together as a family once again,” Judith Bryson said as she looked around the room and spotted old friends. “We sometimes don’t know what we need, but we needed this.”
Corwin began the program by welcoming everyone and praising them for their commitment to the community and each other.
“We’re here to reflect on a big milestone and to reminisce and kiss a lot of people,” she said, which caused a number of people to laugh. “Tonight is about you. We’re just going to have fun tonight.”
Dave Rohacek, who had been a president of UAW Local 2123 and its Community Action Program, gave a short history of the plant and its major milestones. He said that it was initially part of General Motors’ Southern strategy to open plants in right-to-work states, but became the fourth of eight GM plants in the South to join the United Auto Workers nine months after it opened.
He also talked about some of the employees’ many acts of service to the community. These included raising $1,747 for little Jonathan Clark, who needed a liver transplant; holding a number of fundraisers for the March of Dimes; and organizing an annual car show to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Employees also dug into their own pockets and donated $2,000 to send to the American Red Cross after the 9/11 attacks, an amount that was matched by GM.
“We contributed to this community because it was fun,” he said. “We wanted to raise our families, and we wanted to retire with benefits.”
Later, the organizers opened the microphone to anyone who wanted speak, and several did.
Sullivan, who’d brought the Olympic torch she’d carried, recalled how much it had meant to her to be chosen. Jim Elliott, who moved to Kentucky five years ago, said that he hadn’t realized how much he’d missed everyone until he came back.
“We are a proud GM and UAW family,” he said. “Some days it was a good day and some days it was a bad day, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without GM and UAW.”
Ralph Johnson, who was among the first hired at the plant, recalled how he and seven or eight other employees went to Pizza Hut for dinner one night after putting in a long day’s work. They polished off several pitchers of beer, and he discovered that his car wouldn’t start when it was time to drive home. His coworkers joked that it was because it was a Volkswagen, and one of them gave him a ride home.
Johnson said it wasn’t until the next day that he found out they were worried he might have had too much to drink and had taken out the spark plugs.
Wayne Moore got the biggest laugh of the evening when he shared that he’d been the one who breached security and drove his Harley Davidson through the plant on his last day at work. The plant was closing, and he was being transferred to GM’s plant in Baltimore.
“This has always been a second family,” he said afterward. “The last thing I wanted to do was say goodbye.”
That was on a Friday, and Moore said that he was supposed to report for work in Baltimore the following Monday. Then FedEx delivered a letter telling him not to report to work in Baltimore, but to go directly to the Spotsylvania plant.
“I was scared to go back, but I could tell by the look on Todd’s face that he wanted to laugh so bad,” Moore said.
Moore apologized and Todd Manninen, who was production manager at the time, said his discipline had been served and he was to report to work in Baltimore as planned.
“I still have that Harley,” Moore said.
